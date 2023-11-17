LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – This is a huge day in Lancaster County as the 2023 “Extra Give” is a massive fundraiser for hundreds of non-profits.

There are all kinds of events happening across the county but the main attraction is at Freedom Hall at the convention center.

That’s where the “One World Festival” is underway right now and vendors, artists, and performers are celebrating the many cultures in the county.

Deep Balepur, Chair of the One World Festival Committee said, “This is a great showcase of the beautiful special place we live in, generosity that exists in our county.”

The One World Festival runs until 8 p.m. then rolls right into the Extra Give Fest, from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.