LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Families of 11 former residents of a Lancaster County nursing home are suing, saying residents of the home weren’t adequately protected against COVID-19 in 2020.

The families are suing The Gardens at Stevens, according to abc27 media partner LNP/LancasterOnline.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to LNP, the lawsuit alleges that the owners of the Lancaster County home did not staff or plan properly. The nursing home is also alleged to have been unprepared to comply with state guidelines.

The legal process began last year when the lawyer representing the 11 families said that almost 60% of the facility’s residents — or 39 people — died during the outbreak.

The nursing home hasn’t responded to LNP’s request for comment on the matter.