LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — All eyes are on Oregon Dairy for the week as they host the annual Family Farm Days.

There are many free activities to partake in, including tractor rides, samples of ice cream and milk, and seeing cows and goats to name a few.

The pandemic served so many problems to the world, but the Lancaster County farm has seen its numbers improving.

“Based on attendance today, I would say we are totally back to pre-COVID numbers,” said Oregon Dairy farm partner, Maria Forry. “It’s been packed since 10 o’clock this morning.”

The recent drought throughout the Midstate has roughed up the crops around the farm. But recent rain is guiding those plants back to better health.

The cows are not experiencing any adverse effects from the dry weather over the previous month.

This event has seen multiple generations throughout its existence. Lititz resident Valerie Roth took her kids to Family Farm Days years ago. Now, she has the luxury of sharing the same memories with her grandchildren.

“I think it’s good for the kids to get hands-on experience with the animals and little activities,” said Roth. “It’s good for them as they get older to get familiar with agriculture and keep in touch with agriculture.”

Roth capped off by saying, “That’s our roots here in Lancaster.”

The Family Farm Days run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday.