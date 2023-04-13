LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program will have one-time $50 vouchers available for eligible residents to purchase fruits and vegetables grown in Pennsylvania.

According to the Lancaster County Office of Aging, those 60 and older living in Lancaster County who have a household income of less than $25,973 for one person or $36,482 or less for two people will be eligible.

Seniors who reside in a personal care center or nursing home will not be eligible. Residents must be 60 years old by December 31, 2023, to be eligible.

The vouchers will be available throughout the summer until they are gone and vouchers are available for use until November 30.

Those who cannot pick up a voucher at the location on the kick-off day may pick one up at any Office of Aging Senior Centers during normal business hours.

An application must be completed if a representative needs to pick-up the voucher for an eligible resident. Vouchers will not be mailed out, according to the office.

More information on pickup dates and applications is available on the Lancaster County Office of Aging website or by calling 717-299-7979.

Vouchers may be picked up for a maximum of four people.