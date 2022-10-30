LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash closed a portion of Route 283 in both directions late Saturday evening in Lancaster County.

According to the Lancaster County Coroner, they were called to the crash just before 11 p.m. on Saturday night. One person was pronounced dead on the scene

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

PennDOT has said the crash occurred between the exits for Route 230 and Route 772 in the county

No word on any other injuries or fatalities, or how many vehicles were involved at this time. Manheim Borough Police Department is investigating the crash.