PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Fire crews in Lancaster County fought a barn fire during the early morning hours of May 1.

According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police, officials were called before 2:30 a.m. to a turkey barn located on East Lexington Road in Penn Township, Lancaster County.

The property owner reportedly heard an explosion and saw flames.

There were no injuries to humans or any livestock.