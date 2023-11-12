EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire caused damage to a home in Earl Township, Lancaster County on Saturday Night.

According to Deputy Fire Chief Stefan Kuenzli of Garden Spot Fire Rescue, the fire occurred in the 400 block of North Railroad Avenue in the township around 5:45 p.m.

The fire department says that crews arrived to find a rear enclosed porch area involved in the fire with it spreading to the home as well as a shed and garage.

No one was injured in the fire, according to Kuenzli. The official cause of the fire was accidental and was caused due to a cooking-related accident.