MOUNT JOY, Pa. (WHTM) –Crews responded to a barn fire during the evening hours of Friday, Dec. 29 in Lancaster County.

Fire Department Mount Joy said the call came in just before 10 p.m. on Friday and that the fire was in the 2800 block of Zink Road. Crews were on the scene of the fire into the overnight hours.

The department stated that a tanker fill site had to be set up on Shelly Land Road. Crews worked to extinguish the fire and stop it from spreading, and the fire was upgraded to a third alarm for tankers to be called for additional water.

There is no word on any injuries or what caused the fire at this time.