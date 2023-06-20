COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) — The Columbia Borough Police Department is advising residents that fireworks are banned in the community for the next few weeks.

The police department states that fireworks are banned in the borough at least through July 9 This does include the the July 4th holiday.

This is due to the burn ban that was issued by the Lancaster County Commissioners that began back on June 9. The resolution says that the borough is banning the use of fireworks and related devices due to extreme drought conditions.

The Lancaster County Commissioners voted on the burn ban after a joint request from 13 fire chiefs from across the county, as well as a recommendation from Pennsylvania District Forester.

The county defines open burning as the ignition and burning of any combustible material outside in a burn barrel, fire ring, or on the ground. The burn ban does not include propane and gas stoves, charcoal briquette grills, or the use of tobacco in any form.