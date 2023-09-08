LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Lancaster first responders were honored with the clinical save award on Friday.

During the Red Rose Run in June, a man went into cardiac arrest. Against the odds Wakefield EMS, police and firefighters were able to save him.

“In that moment when it happens, you just remember your training and you go back and remember the initial CPR training which anybody can get and everybody should get,” Wakefield EMS member Adam Waltemyer said. “That initial CPR is the most important.”

The Sudden Cardiac Arrest Association says 90% of people who go into cardiac arrest and are not in the hospital do not survive.