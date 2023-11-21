LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Five Below retail store recently opened its doors in Lancaster County.

Back in May 2023, abc27 News reported when Bennett Williams Commercial Real Estate shared that Five Below had leased a Lancaster County space at the Stone Mill Plaza, which is located at 1372 Columbia Avenue.

The new store took over the space formerly occupied by Majik Rent-to-Own, which is right next to the Giant Foods Store.

According to a manager at the new Five Below, the new location held its official grand opening on Friday, November 10. Since the store made its debut, it has created about 30 new jobs and they are currently still hiring.

If you are interested in applying for a position at Five Below, you can click here.

The new Five Below’s hours of operation are: