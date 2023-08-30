LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– F&M College kicked off its fall semester on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

The college dates back to 1787. Students were all over campus getting back into the swing of things and many are looking forward to what’s ahead.

“Excited for some of the classes I’m taking this year,” Freshman Jason Hill said. “I’m excited for the football season. Just excited about a lot of things right now.”

“I’ve only been here a couple of days but it’s already like a super close community, I love it here already.” F&M students Mokoah Nieble and Eric Howe said. “Go dips!”

The college currently has over 2,000 students with 46 states and 51 countries represented.