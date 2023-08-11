LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A former officer with the Mount Joy Borough Police Department was sentenced after a series of crashes while he was under the influence.

Kyle Hosking, 43, will have to spend two years on probation, and for 21 of those days, he must be on house arrest after being sentenced by Lancaster County Judge Dennis Reinaker, the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office confirmed.

For 16 years Hosking served as an officer with the Mount Joy Borough Police Department but stepped down from his position, pay $6,000 in restitution, and have his license suspended after the incident, the DA’s office confirmed.

Four cars and a mailbox were struck outside of a home, where Hosking used to live, while he driving his truck along Jasmine Place in April.

According to LNP, ring video was able to capture Hosking striking a PT Cruiser that was turning into a driveway after he already hit a mailbox and utility box. Eventually, Hosking did come to a stop and was taken to the hospital but he still managed to hit a truck and another car head-on.