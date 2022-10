LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Former Lancaster Mayor Charlie Smithgall has passed away, according to abc27 media partner LNP/LancasterOnline.

According to LNP, Smithgall’s wife said he died Tuesday morning after having heart problems.

Smithgall was the mayor of Lancaster for two terms from 1998 to 2006, and he continued serving the community after that by working at his family’s pharmacy.

Smithgall was 77.