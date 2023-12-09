WEST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Four people were injured after a two-car crash occurred in Lancaster County on Saturday morning.

According to an officer with the West Hempfield Police Department, the two-car crash occurred at the intersection of Prospect and Fairview roads in the township at 7:25 a.m.

The officer told abc27 that four people sustained minor injuries due to the crash and that the crash was cleared at around 9:30 a.m.

No word on what caused the crash and West Hempfield Township Police is investigating the crash.