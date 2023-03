LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The Lancaster County Auto Crime Force is giving away free steering wheel locks to Kia and Hyundai owners.

Thieves have used a TikTok challenge to steal peoples vehicles with a USB cable.

Both Kia and Hyundai models made from 2015-2019 don’t have anti-theft technology.

The giveaway will be held at 600 Park City Center in Lancaster on Tuesday, March 28 from 4-8 p.m. or while supplies last.

Hyundai and Kia owners are asked to bring their registration and proof of insurance.