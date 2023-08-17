LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– It’s move-in day for freshmen at Millersville University.

More than 1,200 freshmen and their families descended on campus Thursday, getting their dorm rooms ready and making sure they have everything they need to start classes next week.

abc27 News spoke to some of these students about how they were feeling about their first year of college.

“When I came here, I just saw how beautiful the campus was, and once I got to the dorms, it was like the icing on the cake, it was awesome,” incoming student Dylan Bourdreau said.

“I was listening to Taylor Swift, literally crying, and I needed to get that all out, but now I’m good, I’m ready to move in and decorate,” Elyssa Borzillo said.

Many of these students start classes on Monday, Aug. 21, but in the meantime, the university has several activities planned to help them settle in.