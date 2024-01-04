(WHTM) – Jan. 5 is the first, First Friday in Lancaster in 2024 and Friendship Heart Gallery will display art for the public.

The 501c non-profit creative arts studio is on North Water Street in Lancaster City with over 60 artists who have intellectual disabilities and autism.

The gallery manager says seeing all the unique creations is what it is all about.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Leah Scheib, gallery manager of Friendship Heart Gallery, “We really do try to encourage free expression and creativity here in the studio. They get to work one-on-one with our instructors on creating their masterpieces. It’s been great to see their own personal styles come through.”

Recollecting 2023 is the name of the newest collection. It includes some of the best pieces created last year.