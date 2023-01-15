WILLOW STREET, Pa. (WHTM) — A church in Lancaster County experienced a gas leak, which caused the building to be evacuated on Sunday, Jan. 15.

The Grace Community Church of Willow Street experienced a gas leak at one of the building’s HVAC units located on the roof of the building. According to the church, the local fire company, UGI, and the HVAC company all responded to the church.

Because of the gas leak, the 8 a.m. congregation had to be evacuated.

The all-clear was given around 10:45 a.m. and their 11 a.m. service was able to continue without delay, according to the pastor of the church.

No injuries were reported.