LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster-based startup is turning into a key player in the global transition to emissions-free energy.

Genhydro had a groundbreaking on Wednesday morning to celebrate its pilot program.

The program will take place at the Burle Business Park providing energy for some of the businesses.

The company uses metal waste mostly aluminum to create green energy.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Those within Genhydro view this as an important step.

Eric Schraud, founder and CEO of Genhyrdo said, “We are the greenest and the most economical without government subsidy. it’s a big day not just for Genhydro but I think just for the step forward for decarbonizing economically and really guaranteeing the future and protecting what we have in general.”

The company is looking to offset 55 million tons of carbon dioxide by 2027.