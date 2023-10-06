LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A non-profit that offers free therapeutic-educational and career training programs for people with Down Syndrome is expanding.

Gigi’s Playhouse at 2503 Oregon Pike in Lancaster is moving to a larger facility that will triple its size.

The non-profit plans to add play areas, learning labs, a teaching kitchen, and areas for vocational training.

Alisha Fitzwater, programs coordinator said, “Over the last three and a half years of having Gigi’s playhouse Lancaster we’ve just been seeing a tripling effect. Triple the amount of families coming, triple amount of participants.”

The expansion will cost about $250,000 which will be covered by grants and fundraising.

The building is expected to open in January.