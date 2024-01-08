LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Amish Farm & House was the first in Lancaster to hop on the goat yoga trend five years ago and they continue to offer a unique experience to new and experienced yogis.

“We had a bunch of baby goats and a couple of young ladies thought it would be a good idea to give goat yoga a try,” said Amish Farm & House operations manager Michael Burnham. “So we just did it and it proved to be quite successful.”

At a goat yoga class on the farm, participants will enter an outdoor enclosed pavilion covered in yoga pads with 10 to 12 baby goats roaming around. The goats will sometimes spend the class lounging in the space, but most of the time Burnham says they climb on top of the yogis.

“We use leaves as treats and we can pretty much lure them up on somebody’s back or shoulders depending on what position is being used.,” Burnham said.

The regular goat yoga class is 45 minutes long and is geared toward those looking to spend more time engaging in yoga poses. Family goat yoga is a 30-minute class that consists of more cuddling time factored in and is structured with children in mind.

Both classes have certified yoga instructors leading participants through simple yoga poses.

“It’s a fun activity, it’s easy, anybody can do it,” Burnham said. “You can get any range of age. We get people as young as two all the way up into their 80s participating.”

Goat yoga is currently paused for the winter, but Amish Farm & House will be holding goat yoga sessions again starting in June. The classes will run until the end of August.

“I think definitely it does relax people,” Burnham said. “There’s just something about baby animals that warms just about everyone’s heart. It’s kind of a fun activity. You can kind of just let loose and let it happen and enjoy the time.”