LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A groundbreaking ceremony is being held next week for the new Queen Street Apartments in Lancaster.

According to Berger Communities, the new Queen Street apartment building in Lancaster is going be 12 stories tall and equipped with 142 rental apartments. These pet-friendly apartments are going to be a mix of studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom units.

Additionally, the future apartment building is going to offer its residents a multitude of amenities, such as:

Fitness center

Work-from-home spaces

Sixth-floor roof deck with grilling stations

Pet washing station

The groundbreaking ceremony for the project will be taking place on Wednesday, March 22 at 2:30 p.m. at The Imperial Restaurant, on 26 East Chestnut Street.

Representatives of Berger Communities, Benchmark Construction, and BartonPartners will attend the groundbreaking ceremony, in conjunction with Lancaster City officials – this includes the attendance of the City of Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace.

According to Berger Communities, they were founded back in 1972 and have been a multi-family owner and operator for the past 50 years. The company has nearly 10,000 apartments total and is one of the top 5 largest management companies in the state of Pennsylvania.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information become available.