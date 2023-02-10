ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Harrisburg was convicted of drug delivery resulting in death, as well as criminal use of a communication facility in Lancaster County Court on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office stated that 29-year-old Thomas Wiley Jr. of the 100 block of Deaven Road was found guilty after a three-day trial. Wiley was charged with selling fentanyl-laced cocaine that caused the death of a 55-year-old victim, who was found dead in his home.

On June 25, 2019, the Elizabethtown Police Department responded to the 100 block of South Market Street for a report of an unattended death. When officers arrived, they met with the girlfriend of the victim who stated she last heard from him on June 23. She had gotten worried and decided to check on the victim when the was found dead.

The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office determined the cause of the victim’s death was multiple drug toxicity. Assistant District Attorney Christopher Miller presented evidence during the trial that showed the defendant had sold crack cocaine to the victim, including the night he died.

Defense counsel argued fentanyl is what killed the victim and not the cocaine. They also argued that the fentanyl came from a different source other than Wiley Jr. However, the jury then heard evidence that Wiley Jr.’s fingerprint was on one of the sandwich baggies recovered from the victim’s home.

The jury returned its verdict after approximately three hours of deliberations Wednesday. Wiley Jr. was remanded to Lancaster County Prison and bail was revoked pending sentencing.