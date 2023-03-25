LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A research expo was held in Lancaster County on Saturday.

The expo was catered to high schoolers interested in pursuing a career in healthcare.

Students held presentations after they spent weeks researching a specific topic on a health disparity. Organizers of the event say this was done to help increase diversity in medicine.

“It’s so important because representation is linked to better health outcomes. Having doctors and healthcare professionals that look like you and that you can relate to is really important,” Program director Karisa Augustine said.

There were also judges at the presentations. That is because students were competing for a summer research internship where they will be able to shadow local healthcare providers.