LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Recently, sporting events at the high school and elementary level, have been postponed due to referee shortages, but now one school district is trying to fix that.

“We’re struggling as an athletic program to have enough officials and it’s in a variety of sports,” said Ryan Landis, Hempfield High School Athletic Director.

A Lancaster County high school is adding a new course to its curriculum, one that addresses a nationwide problem.

“Students will learn the procedures and what it will take to become a sports official how to get clearances how to apply what testing they will have to take all of those processes that are important,” said Kathy Deisley, supervisor of secondary curriculum, Hempfield High School.

Hempfield High School’s new “Officiating Course” will start next fall for only juniors and seniors. It will serve as an elective for seniors and physical education requirements for juniors.

“They’ll get some experience as an official in the game setting, so they’ll have a mix of fun competition with the chance to play but also with an opportunity to officiate one another,” said Mark Ashley, Health and PE Department coordinator for Hempfield High School.

Originally, Red Lion School District was the first to have a course like this, in Central PA, the director of curriculum Kathy Deisely saw the benefits that come with it.

“It’s a really practical class the kind of class we’re looking for to make kids college and career-ready because it has that aspect that they can go and get a part-time job that pays a lot better and a lot of the other opportunities they’re teenagers have,” said Deisley.

Since 2010, there has been a 3% decrease in referees annually, according to the National Association of Sports Officials, and some feel having classes like this one can help change that.

“Athletics go throughout the whole year not just in the school systems So while we need officials, I think it’ll also help some of the club’s sports and other activities you sport that happened outside of the school as well because they’ll you utilize these officials,” said Landis.