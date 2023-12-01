LANDISVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Hempfield elementary, middle, and high school special education classes created holiday items for the community to stop in and buy.

The event was from 9:30 am until 1:30 pm on Friday.

“We have 20 businesses participating. All of the students look forward to creating their products,” Ann Jurgensen, a paraeducator for Hempfield, said. “They get to create it, market it, and sell it when they get here and then they use the money to support their mini businesses further or to do some fun things in their classroom.”

It’s the eighth year the school held a Holiday Shoppe event.

Students continue to find ways to be creative with the crafts that they sell.

“[I sell] magnets and notebook tablets,” Bitts said.

“I’m selling garden gnomes and pretzels covered in chocolate and sprinkles. Also some Santa hats and hot cocoa,” sixth grader Amanda Botros said.

Designs took the student’s time.

“Like probably two weeks,” Botros said.

Some businesses completely sold out of supply just over an hour into the event because of overwhelming community turnout, providing an experience and skills that can stick with these students for a long time.

“They will use those skills throughout the rest of their life. Whether they’re communicating with teachers, learning to advocate for themselves in school, or if that then transitions them into job skills later in life,” Jurgensen said.

All of that hard work pays off and brings people together for the holidays.

“To see all of these kids and their bright and happy faces how could you not be in the mood for Christmas,” Jurgensen said.