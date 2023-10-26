LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Lancaster General Health (LGH) is welcoming students from many local high schools, showing them different career paths, hoping to shape the next wave of healthcare workers.

“It’s super fun to come and see all the different options that we have,” Abby Beiler of Pequea Valley High School said.

It’s called “A Day in the Life,” a two-day career exploration program for high schoolers. Students have the chance to check out different specialties at Lancaster General Health Hospital.

“We need to build a pipeline for the future for our future staff. As the baby boomers are aging there is a growing population needing healthcare. We need to encourage students to go into healthcare,” Sue Martin, senior recruiter at the hospital said.

Martin says 17 schools and around 260 students are slated to visit over the two-day span.

Respiratory, cardiology and radiology were a few of the eight hands-on activities students worked through.

“Yeah this is definitely where I want to come after I’m out of high school,” student Ashley Weaver said.

Students also had the chance to job shadow in an area of their choice at the hospital.

“I hope to see some of these kids in a few years coming back because they like what they saw and became interested in it,” registered nurse Allison Wagner said.

Even those working at the hospital are trying to pass it on to the next generation, helping them secure jobs that need to be filled.

“My own kids did this last time. Both had a list of what they might like and what they don’t like and they just went down the list and now they are juniors and they are making decisions as to what they like and may want to do,” Wendy Bickford, a nuclear medicine technologist, said.

LGH has a partnership with the Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences, allowing students to have their tuition completely covered if they attend the school and work 20-plus hours per week at the hospital.