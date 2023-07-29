LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lancaster County are investigating a hit and run that damaged a historic-covered bridge.

According to Northern Lancaster Regional County Police Department (NLCRPD), the damaged bridge is the Kauffman’s Distillery Covered Bridge, also known as the Sporting Hill Bridge.

Police say that officers noted the damage done to the bridge. They then notified the Lancaster County Bridge team for damage assessment. Police have said the alleged vehicle involved in the hit and run has been described as an auto transport vehicle.

Police say the bridge is located southwest of Manheim between Rapho and Penn Townships 0.15 miles southeast of Pennsylvania Route 772 and 1.4 miles west of Pennsylvania Route 72 on Sun Hill Road. The bridge spans Chiques Creek.

There is no further information is available concerning the extent of the damage, which is according to police.

Anyone with further information to identify the involved vehicle is requested to contact the NLCRPD at 717-733-0965