LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Communities across the Midstate came together today to celebrate “Holi” the sacred tradition is honored in India and around the world.

It’s a day people get together and celebrate the Hindu Festival of Colors and that’s what happened today in Lancaster thanks to the South Asian American Association.

“I think the mission is to keep our customers and culture alive, it’s very easy for that stuff to get lost growing up so far away from home and it really helps it connect with the next generation of kids too. There’s a lot of kids who get to grow up celebrating the same culture and traditions that our parents celebrated back home,” said Rishabh Rathod of the South Asian Association of Lancaster.

Next year Holi will be held on March 24.