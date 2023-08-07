LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Humane Pennsylvania is holding a one-day, fee-waived adoption day this Saturday, August 12.
On this day all adoption fees for critters, cats and dogs will be waived at the organizations two adoption events.
These events will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lancaster Center for Animal Life-Saving, located at 2195 Lincoln Highway E in Lancaster and at Freedom Center for Animal Life-Saving, located at 1801 N. 11th Street in Reading.
Adoptions include Humane Pennsylvania’s 30 day Adoption Health Supplement, spaying or neutering prior to adoption, vaccinations (including current rabies vaccination), de-worming medication, flea treatment, microchipping and chip registration, and a free one pound bag of Science Diet pet food.
All potential adopters are required to go through Humane Pennsylvania’s adoption screening process. Approval is not guaranteed.
For more information visit HumanePA.org.