LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Humane Pennsylvania is holding a one-day, fee-waived adoption day this Saturday, August 12.

On this day all adoption fees for critters, cats and dogs will be waived at the organizations two adoption events.

These events will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lancaster Center for Animal Life-Saving, located at 2195 Lincoln Highway E in Lancaster and at Freedom Center for Animal Life-Saving, located at 1801 N. 11th Street in Reading.

Adoptions include Humane Pennsylvania’s 30 day Adoption Health Supplement, spaying or neutering prior to adoption, vaccinations (including current rabies vaccination), de-worming medication, flea treatment, microchipping and chip registration, and a free one pound bag of Science Diet pet food.

Deuce is a one-year-old male American Pitbull Terrier who has been in the shelter for 41 days. He is high-energy and will need someone who can take him on long walks and give him a yard where he can run. Humane Pennsylvania does not know how he is with other animals. or more information on Deuce, contact the staff at the Freedom Center for Animal Life-Saving.

Humane Pennsylvania says Herbs De Provence is a sweet and nurturing 1-year-old female domestic shorthair looking for her forever home.

Humane Pennsylvania says Snow White is a 7-year-old female Dutch rabbit. Humane Pennsylvania says she will need a nice, big space. They say she likes to be pet but like many other bunnies, does not like be picked up and held.



All potential adopters are required to go through Humane Pennsylvania’s adoption screening process. Approval is not guaranteed.

For more information visit HumanePA.org.