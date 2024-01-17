PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Humane Pennsylvania has announced that it will be holding a four-day, fee-waived adoption event.

The event will be held from Jan. 24 to Jan. 27 in conjunction with Change A Pet’s Life Day. The day falls on Jan. 24 and was created to inspire people to adopt pets from shelters and to raise awareness of animals in need.

During the event, animals at the Lancaster County and Berks County shelters will be free to safe and loving homes.

As quoted in the release, all adoptions include the following:

Humane Pennsylvania’s 30-day Adoption Health Supplement

Spaying or neutering (before adoption)

Vaccinations (including current rabies vaccination) and de-worming medication

Flea treatment

Microchipping and chip registration

Free 1 lb. bag of Science Diet pet food.

To see the pets that are available for adoption, click here.