LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Fraternal Order of Police in Lancaster County is hosting another collection drive to help victims of Hurricane Ian in Florida.
It will be held at the former Sears Auto Center in the parking lot of the Park City Center on Thursday, Oct. 13, from 4-8 p.m. and again on Saturday, Oct. 15, and Sunday, Oct. 16, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department.
The police department says items requested for the donation drive include:
- Bottled water
- Canned or non-perishable foods
- Coffee
- Sugar
- Non-dairy/powdered creamer
- Juices
- Gatorade/Powerade
- Personal hygiene items such as soap, shampoo, toiletries, feminine hygiene products, toothpaste, and toothbrushes
- Pet food
- Kitty litter
- Batteries
- Blankets
- Clothing
- Paper plates and cups
- Trash bags
- Large tarps
- Plastic storage bins
- Bug spray
- Sunscreen
- Baby wipes and diapers
The items will be delivered to first responders and people in immediate need in Fort Myers and Cape Coral, Florida, the police department says.