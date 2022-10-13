LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Fraternal Order of Police in Lancaster County is hosting another collection drive to help victims of Hurricane Ian in Florida.

It will be held at the former Sears Auto Center in the parking lot of the Park City Center on Thursday, Oct. 13, from 4-8 p.m. and again on Saturday, Oct. 15, and Sunday, Oct. 16, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department.

The police department says items requested for the donation drive include:

Bottled water

Canned or non-perishable foods

Coffee

Sugar

Non-dairy/powdered creamer

Juices

Gatorade/Powerade

Personal hygiene items such as soap, shampoo, toiletries, feminine hygiene products, toothpaste, and toothbrushes

Pet food

Kitty litter

Batteries

Blankets

Clothing

Paper plates and cups

Trash bags

Large tarps

Plastic storage bins

Bug spray

Sunscreen

Baby wipes and diapers

The items will be delivered to first responders and people in immediate need in Fort Myers and Cape Coral, Florida, the police department says.