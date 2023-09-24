LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A flamingo that has been being cared for at the Raven Ridge Wildlife Center in Lancaster County for more than a week has died.

According to a Facebook post from the center, the flamingo was being transported to its new location. By the time the flamingo had arrived, it passed away. The center said that their focus was always to care for the bird and to have it be returned to Florida.

The flamingo was taken to the center after two of the birds were spotted in Franklin County, apparently blown off course from Hurricane Idalia. One of the birds was injured after a snapping turtle had injured it. The bird’s leg was not broken, but it did suffer muscle and tissue damage.

The center added that it has been one of the most unique and stressful cases they have seen at Raven Ridge.