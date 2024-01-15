LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– An inspection from the Pennsylvania Department of Health discovered violations at Lancaster General Hospital.

An unannounced inspection found Lancaster General Hospital violated state health codes and even its own policies. The inspection on Nov. 21 led to an investigation.

In a statement, LGH says that patient safety is a “cornerstone,” and that the facility is working with the Department of Health to address the violations.

“Patient safety is an essential cornerstone of care across Lancaster General Health,” a spokesperson for LGH said. “Our plan of correction demonstrates our commitment to continuously improve the reliability and safety of our processes. We are fully cooperating with the Pennsylvania Department of Health in connection with this matter.”

The report released Monday from the Pennsylvania Department of Health says the facility failed to provide appropriate sterile equipment supplies resulting in surgeries being postponed or delayed.

One example used in the report is medical tools were contaminated with bone.

The facility also failed to follow adopted policies and procedures to ensure sterile instruments and supplies are maintained properly, according to the report. The report also alleges some staff were not wearing masks in operating rooms.

According to the report, the department is working with the hospital giving them time to correct the problems.

abc27 reached out to the hospital and the state to learn how often the state finds violations like these at hospitals.