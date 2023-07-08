EPHRATA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – An investigation of two incidents in Ephrata Township resulted in a Leola man being charged with theft of deception, and burglary.

According to Ephrata Police Department, 19-year-old, Austin Martin knocked on the door of a residence in the 1000 block of Frys Road on June 29 around 3:45 a.m. where Martin told the property owner that his loose horse was in the roadway and allegedly caused Martin to crash his motorcycle.

Police say Martin allegedly requested that the property owner pay for the damages and the property owner gave Martin $2,500 in cash.

According to police, the property owner discovered that his residence was burglarized and cash was taken while his family was at church on the morning of July 2.

Police state that the investigation found that Martin’s motorcycle was present during a crash on June 26 in Manheim Township. The footage also revealed Martin’s vehicle on nearby surveillance video during the time of the burglary to police.

Martin admitted to Ephrata Police that he allegedly committed the burglary and spent the money on lottery tickets.

According to police, Martin is presumed innocent and is currently incarcerated in Lancaster County Prison after he failed to post bail.