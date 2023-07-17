LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Lancaster County community members are raising concern as the Lancaster airport authority continues their discussion about adding a new airliner with a larger capacity.

Some Lancaster community members say this new service would be convenient for them while others are concerned about the environmental and physical impact this service could have on local residents.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Suppose Lancaster airport brings airline service jets that could carry more than 100 passengers. In that case, some residents are concerned about the effect on traffic along Route 501 and connecting streets, along with loud jet engine noises and the exhaust fumes impacts.

“I’m going to try to be calm about this, nothing. The airplanes they fly there 7-3-7’s there about as quiet as you can get,” Aviation Consulting Firm member Michael Boyd said.

Boyd says adding a new service like this shouldn’t bring more traffic to the area as it would only add about two departures per week.

But it will fill up these parking spaces and bring economic growth to the area.