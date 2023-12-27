(WHTM) – Heading into the new year, shopping will look a little different for people in one part of Lancaster County.

“It’s great stuff by the township and it’s wonderful to see our local leaders, taking action and taking the lead on combating, plastic, pollution, and litter because plastic bags are a problem in our environment for our daily lives,” said Faran Savitz, Zero-Waste Advocate, PennEnvironment.

Lancaster Township will be the first in the Midstate, to ban single-use plastic bags, beginning January 1.

“We’ve kind of been using plastic for a while maybe not realizing the effects but there are definitely repercussions from using plastic and maybe it is kind of late but it’s better late than never,” said Austin Martinez, Assistant General Manager, Advanced Auto Parts.

The ordinance includes grocery stores, pharmacies, convenience stores, and other retailers that will have to switch to paper or reusable bags.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“I think for sure It’s better. It’s more renewable plastic kind of just lay around so I think for sure it’s a step in the right direction,” said Martinez.

In August, Lancaster Township passed the ban saying using plastic bags has more negative effects than positive.

“Tackling single-use plastic is part of tackling climate change use plastic bags are made from fossil fuels so every plastic bag that we use furthers the climate crisis,” said Savitz.

Businesses can charge customers for paper bags. They can be fined $500 for each day they don’t comply with the ban which some say isn’t worth it.

“That has an impact on our air quality our climbing, our water quality, and I environment in general so this is a concrete step that Township or borrow in Pennsylvania by our estimate Lancaster Township uses close to 7 million use plastic bags every year,” said Savitz.