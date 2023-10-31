LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Manheim Township Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday, Oct 30.

Police have said that a shooting took place around 5:24 p.m. in the 800 block of Sterling Place in Lancaster Township. The department said they received multiple 911 calls about shots being fired in the area.

Officers said that preliminary information has shown that there was one reported injury, a juvenile who was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound. No information regarding the condition of the juvenile has been released at this time.

Police say that it has been determined that over 10 rounds were fired from multiple weapon types, but at this time, it is unknown exactly how many weapons were used.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance by reporting any information that might be useful to the investigation. You may report a tip anonymously by clicking here or by calling 717-569-6401.