LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County couple has been charged after a kitten was abandoned inside a bag outside a school.

Northern Lancaster County Regional Police say on July 18, officers found that a kitten was abandoned in a bag near the Clay Elementary School dumpster. The kitten was found to be in poor health and was taken to receive medical services and was later euthanized.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police say the investigation led to the arrests of Michael and Kelly Wilson of Ephrata after they allegedly drove to the school and abandoned the kitten.

According to online court records, Kelly Wilson was charged with Aggravated Cruelty to Animals – Torture, and Conspiracy – Aggravated Cruelty to Animals – Causing Serious Bodily Injury or Death, both felonies.

Michael Wilson was charged with Conspiracy – Aggravated Cruelty to Animals – Torture, and Conspiracy – Aggravated Cruelty to Animals – Causing Serious Bodily Injury or Death, also both felonies.

Bail for both Kelly and Michael Wilson was set at $10,000 and both were formally arraigned on Aug. 25.