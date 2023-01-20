LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes are making animal adoptions a little bit easier.

The Lancaster Center for Animal Live Saving is waiving fees from this Saturday through Tuesday to adopt a dog, cat, or another critter. This is part of the national “Change a Pet’s Life Day.”

Spay or neutering, microchips, flea treatment, and a pound of pet food are also free at the Lancaster center over the next four days.

Summit Advisory Investment Banking and Fleetwood Bank are covering the costs for the event.