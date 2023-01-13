(WHTM) — “Settled by Pennsylvania Dutch, this city has had many titles: county seat, state capital & on Sept. 12, 1777, our nation’s capital.”

What is… Lancaster?

If you were competing on “Jeopardy!” would you have gotten the answer correct?

Chances are you would’ve had a better shot than the three contestants who got the answer wrong on the show.

According to abc27 media partner LNP/LancasterOnline, host Ken Jennings revealed the answer to the contestants, mispronouncing the word Lancaster. (I’m sure Midstate natives can imagine how he pronounced it.)

Jennings did redeem himself though by shouting out Lancaster’s own “Jeopardy!” legend Brad Rutter. He referred to Lancaster as “Rutter County.”

According to LancasterOnline, this isn’t the first time that Lancaster County has made an appearance on “Jeopardy!” In 2021, “Lancaster” was an answer to another similar question. The Lancaster Barnstormers were also part of a question in 2018.