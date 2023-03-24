LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lititz Family Cupboard announced yesterday that they will no longer be closing their doors in April.

abc27 news reported back on Feb. 17 that the popular buffet/restaurant would be closing its doors officially on April 29. The business cited multiple reasons for the upcoming closure such as difficulties with lease negotiations, inflation, and staffing issues..

Lititz Family Cupboard announced the change in decision yesterday, March 23 on their Facebook page – their statement reads:

NEWS ALERT! Lititz Family Cupboard to remain OPEN! After much brainstorming and negotiating, we are pleased to announce that the Lititz Family Cupboard will remain OPEN! We know that this news is both exciting and confusing. We apologize for the turmoil and frustration this may have caused our loyal customers. We hope that, like us, you find this update good news. Note, we will NOT be closing our doors on April 29th. Our hours will remain Tuesday – Saturday, 6 AM – 8 PM. Lititz Family Cupboard

Additionally, the business announced that although they will remain open, they will continue to operate in April the same as they were in March, due to still being short-staffed.

The cited changes in operation that are still in effect are:

Open for breakfast Tuesday-Saturday at 6 a.m.

No lunch items off the MENU after 2 PM, Tuesday – Thursday.

After 2 PM on Tuesdays – Thursdays, Buffet ONLY. No change to the buffet schedule. Friday and Saturday buffets remain unchanged.

No Takeout or Doordash on Tuesdays – Thursdays after 2 p.m. You can still come and enjoy the buffet until 8 p.m.

Menu items, buffets, and takeout will be available all day Fridays-Saturdays.

According to the Lititz Family Cupboard, they are now hiring for all positions – if you are interested in applying to become part of their team, you can send your resume to thelfcteam@gmail.com.

The restaurant and buffet’s hours of operation are:

Tuesdays – Saturdays //6:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Lititz Family Cupboard is located at 12 W. Newport Road.