LANCASTER CITY, Pa. (WHTM) — An independently owned Lancaster-based boutique recently announced its upcoming closure.

Festoon Boutique is owned and operated by Kathy Frey, who first opened her boutique back in 2004 at a 630-square-foot space inside The Shops at Hager. According to Festoon’s website, the business later relocated to a second location at the Manheim-based Brighton Village Shoppes, before relocating one last time to a former Lancaster City firehouse on 202 N. Duke Street, which is where the business resides today.

According to their website, Festoon Boutique is most known for offering an extensive collection of:

Botanically correct silk flowers

Boutique clothing

Cards

Jewelry and accessories

Home décor

Locally made soy candles

The owner of Festoon Boutique made a Facebook announcement regarding the closure back on Monday, May 1.

“Over 19 years ago, I pioneered a Boutique named Festoon that has paved the way for other dreamers and entrepreneurs to follow,” the Facebook statement said. “It has been the most rewarding experience of my life. It is now time to say goodbye. Letting go of what has become such an important part of who I am as a professional and a creative person, has been very emotional for me. This has been one of the most difficult decisions of my life.”

“My husband Bruce and I have had many discussions about the stage of life we are both in and what we want for the next chapter without the stress and continued physical challenges of a Boutique the size of Festoon,” the Facebook statement continued. “The answers came only after much consideration.”

According to their website, all in-store and online products are now 30% off their ticketed price until their closure. Gift cards and store credits dated between 2018 and 2023 must be used before their closure.

Festoon Boutique’s hours of operation are:

Mondays -Thursdays // 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fridays // 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturdays // 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sundays // 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Festoon Boutique is set to close its doors on Aug. 1.