LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lancaster are investigating a crash that occurred on Wednesday, Jan 4.

Police have said they responded to a two-vehicle crash involving an overturned vehicle with people trapped inside the vehicle. This vehicle was the only one that was occupied at the time of the crash.

Lancaster City Fire Department personnel also responded to the scene and were able to extricate the trapped persons from inside the vehicle.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

There were two people found, both elderly. Both were transported to a local hospital for treatment. One sustained life-threatening injuries and as of earlier this morning, was still in critical condition.

The Lancaster City Bureau of Police Crash Team was activated and responded to lead the investigation. The roadway was shut down until just before 9 p.m.

Police have said they will be releasing additional information to the public once it becomes available.