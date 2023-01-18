LANCASTER, Ps. (WHTM) — The Midstate is known for its food, and our people take a lot of pride in their hometown cooking.

The event offered a spread of food from 60 Pennsylvania-based companies and restaurants, which included one in Lancaster County.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Chellas Arepas has been around for five years and makes all types of delicious South American cuisine. The owner said they spent days preparing for the event and servicing over 300 Arepas, which are patties made from maize and often stuffed with other ingredients as well as other dishes.

He said they were honored to be a part of the event.

“It’s every owner’s dream to participate in such a magnitude of event for a lot of important people in the state. I think that just brings our cuisine to the next level,” Owner Luis Queiroz said.

There was also a dedicated Pennsylvania Dutch food bar including pork and sauerkraut and chicken pot pie.