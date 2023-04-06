LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Lancaster is planning to build a new 1.1-mile bike path that will connect the city’s south side and east end.

The trail will run along Broad and Chesapeake Streets and will hopefully reduce crashes along the route and improve conditions for people who walk and bike in the city.

The route will also run past multiple parks and schools.

Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!

“We will have increased our bicycle infrastructure by 30 percent. We will go from 15.4 miles of bike infrastructure to about 18 or 19 miles of bike infrastructure in the next two or three years,” said Stephen Campbell, director for Lancaster City Public Works.

The city is hosting an open house at the Thaddeus Stevens Schuler Learning Resource Center from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 6, to show off the proposed plan.

This new bike path could be completed as early as next summer.