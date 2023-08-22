LANCASTER, pa. (WHTM) — The City of Lancaster is celebrating its small businesses all week.

Over 60 stores across the city are part of the year’s ‘Indie Retail Week.’ It offers special deals and promotions to get people out and shopping locally.

Some retailers are also offering online-only deals.

“It gives an opportunity to really spotlight retailers outside of the holidays, which has been a traditional time when we all focus on supporting locals. But to have another part of the year where there are special deals and then we can all celebrate the vibrant small businesses that are here in our city,” Communications Strategist for the City of Lancaster Wyatt Behringer said.

The event runs through Saturday.