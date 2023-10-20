LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A substantial grant of $4,425,760 was awarded to the Lancaster City Housing Authority by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development.

A total of around $157 million in grants were given to 74 recipients including public housing agencies and public funding agencies.

The grants are used to assess and mitigate potential health hazards in public housing, encompassing lead-based paint, mold, radon, fire safety, asbestos, and even carbon monoxide.

Barbara Ellis Wilson, Executive Director of the organization said:

“This grant marks an exciting and transformative moment for the Lancaster City Housing Authority. It underscores our commitment to providing secure and affordable housing to the Lancaster community. We are determined to allocate these grant resources effectively to eliminate the mold problems that have existed for many years at our family sites, namely Franklin Terrace with 124 units operational since 1967 and Susquehanna Court with 75 units operational since 1965. The award of these funds from HUD will provide us with the means to completely rehabilitate the bathrooms in these homes. I want to express my gratitude to my team for putting together a phenomenal grant application.”

For more information, click here.