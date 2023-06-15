LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster man who was found guilty of raping a child under the age of 13 who was in his care was sentenced on Thursday.

According to the Lancaster Country District Attorney’s Office, 28-year-old Geovanny Guzman-Cruz was sentenced to 15 to 30 years in state prison after a three-day trial in March, when he was convicted by a jury on multiple sexual assault charges, as well as endangering the welfare of children.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The office says that on Feb 14, 2021, Lancaster City Bureau of Police received a report from a child and her mother that a sexual assault occurred in the 300 block of Queen Street. Then, on Feb 22, the victim was interviewed and detailed about the abuse. Guzman-Cruz was 26 at the time of the assault and was in a caretaking role at the time while the victim’s mother was at work, which is according to the district attorney’s office.

The district attorney’s office then says that Assistant District Attorney Fritz Haverstick prosecuted the case and stressed how the mandatory minimum sentence for the rape of a child is 10 to 20 years in prison.

“That does not justify the minimum sentence,” Haverstick said before asking for a sentence in the range of 14 to 30 years. “(Guzman-Cruz) had an opportunity to take responsibility after horribly abusing the victim and he didn’t. Now it’s time for him to pay for what he did to her.”

Guzman-Cruz must also register as a lifetime sex offender under Megan’s Law.